Reeves, Watson power Providence past Vermont 68-58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves and Nate Watson scored 24 points apiece as Providence got past Vermont 68-58 on Tuesday night.

Reeves sank 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and added four assists for the Friars (9-1), who have won four straight and improved to 7-0 at home this season. Watson hit 10 of his 12 shots.

Ben Shungu had 20 points for the Catamounts (6-4), who trailed 30-20 at halftime. Ryan Davis added 19 points. Isaiah Powell had eight rebounds.

