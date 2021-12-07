Drizzle
Timberlake scores 22 to carry Towson over Kent St. 73-58

By AP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 22 points as Towson defeated Kent State 73-58 on Monday night.

Antonio Rizzuto had 18 points for the Tigers (6-3). Jason Gibson added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sincere Carry had 17 points for the Golden Flashes (4-3). Giovanni Santiago added 16 points. Justyn Hamilton had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

