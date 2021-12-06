Lamar gets 1st win, beats Our Lady of the Lake, 67-64

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Mason Senigaur and Davion Buster each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute and Lamar held off NAIA-member Our Lady of the Lake 67-64 to earn its first win of the season Sunday.

The Cardinals trailed by six after Joseph Anderson’s free throw with 4:51 left put the Saints on top. 58-52. Lamar closed the game by going 10-for-10 from the line and turning two three-point plays. Ruben Monzon’s layup gave Our Lady of the Lake a 64-63 lead with 1:29, but Senigaur hit two free throws to put Lamar in front and Buster’s pair with 11 seconds left set the final margin.

C.J. Roberts finished with 23 points to lead Lamar (1-7), the only Cardinal to reach double-figure scoring.

Ellis Jones scored 23 points and Monzon added 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Our Lady of the Lake.

___

