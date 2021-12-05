Silver scores 20 to lift Austin Peay past Milligan 98-55

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tariq Silver tied his career high with 20 points as Austin Peay rolled past Milligan 98-55 on Sunday.

Silver hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 17 points for Austin Peay (4-3). Alec Woodard added 12 points. Carlos Paez had 11 points.

Sami Sanad had 17 points for the Buffaloes. Jackson Gabriel added 10 points. Josh Thomas had eight points and eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com