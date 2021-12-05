Ragland Jr., Williams carry Cornell past D-III Keuka 122-64

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Cornell routed Keuka 122-64 on Sunday.

Seven players reached double figures with Nazir Williams adding 16 points, Darius Ervin scored 15 and Isaiah Gray had 15 for the Big Red. Gray also had six assists.

Dean Noll scored 11 and Sarju Patel 10.

Mason VanDeMortel had 21 points for the Division III Storm. Devin Milton added 15 points.

