Clear
46.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cone scores 24 to lift N. Arizona over Idaho St. 73-70

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jalen Cone had 24 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Idaho State 73-70 in a Big Sky Conference game on Saturday night.

Mason Stark had 17 points for Northern Arizona (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains added 12 points. Carson Towt had 10 rebounds.

Robert Ford III had 13 points for the Bengals (1-7, 0-2), who have now lost seven straight games. Tarik Cool added 11 points. Zach Visentin had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 