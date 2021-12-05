Walker scores 18 to lift UAB past Saint Louis 77-72

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Walker registered 18 points as UAB edged past Saint Louis 77-72 on Saturday.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for UAB (7-2). KJ Buffen added 12 points.

DeAndre Jones had 17 points for the Billikens (7-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points. Francis Okoro had 12 points.

