Brooks scores 17 to lead UMass Lowell over Merrimack 61-57

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks scored 17 points and blocked three shots as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated Merrimack 61-57 on Saturday night.

Leading 59-57, Brooks blocked a layup with five seconds to go and Everette Hammond followed up with two free throws to give the River Hawks the win.

Everette Hammond had 14 points for UMass Lowell (6-3). Connor Withers added 10 points.

Jordan Minor had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (4-5). Mikey Watkins added 13 points and eight rebounds. Malik Edmead had 11 points.

