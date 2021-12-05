Kountz lifts N. Colorado past Montana 77-75 in OT

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 21 points as Northern Colorado narrowly beat Montana 77-75 in overtime on Thursday night.

The game marked the first Big Sky Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Matt Johnson II had 14 points for Northern Colorado (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Kur Jongkuch added 14 points and eight rebounds. Dalton Knecht had 10 points.

Xavier Bishop had 17 points for the Grizzlies (4-4, 0-1). Jubrile Belo added 13 points. Tyler Patterson had 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

