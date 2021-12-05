Cameron scores 17 to lead Abilene Christian over UIW 98-65

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tobias Cameron came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Abilene Christian to a 98-65 win over UIW on Saturday.

Mahki Morris had 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-2), which won its fifth straight game. Airion Simmons added 13 points. Cameron Steele had 12 points.

Robert “RJ” Glasper scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-8). Drew Lutz added 19 points. Dylan Hayman had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com