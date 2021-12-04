Ohio holds off St. Francis (PA) behind Sears

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears scored 24 points and Ben Vander Plas scored 13 and Ohio held off St. Francis (PA) 78-75 on Saturday.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover made two foul shots with 11 seconds left to get the Red Flash within 76-75 and they called timeout.

Out of the break, St. Francis’ Maxwell Land came up with a steal that led to a missed shot by Ronell Giles Jr. with two seconds left. Josh Cohen grabbed the offensive rebound but missed the put back before Mark Sears secured the defensive rebound and was fouled. Sears made two free throws to seal it.

Miles Brown and Jason Carter each scored 10 for the Bobcats (6-2).

Myles Thompson scored 19 points for St. Francis, Land 15, Josh Cohen 14 off the bench, Giles 12 and Dixon-Conover 10

St. Francis (3-4) led for just 57 seconds.

