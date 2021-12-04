Clear
Dunn scores career-high 27 as Temple tops Penn 81-72

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds as Temple defeated Pennsylvania 81-72 on Saturday.

Jake Forrester added 21 points and nine boards for the Owls (5-3). Dunn made 8 of 10 foul shots. Jeremiah Williams had 12 points as Temple won its fourth straight game.

Jordan Dingle had 22 points for the Quakers (3-8), who have now lost four straight. Michael Wang added 21 points and eight rebounds. Max Martz had 14 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

