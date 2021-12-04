Clear
SE Missouri St. fends off feisty D-III member Webster 66-54

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. scored 26 points and Manny Patterson scored 14 with nine rebounds and Southeast Missouri State needed the second half to create safe space in a 76-64 win against Division III-level Webster on Saturday.

Reed’s 3-pointer with 5:13 left gave the Redhawks their first double-digit lead at 66-54. Nygal Russell scored 11 points and DQ Nicholas 10 off the bench for Southeast Missouri State.

Southeast Missouri State (4-4) never led by more than seven (23-16) in the first half and led the Gorloks 34-31 at intermission.

Wynne Brown Jr. scored 26 points for Webster, Mark Moore added 12 and Karl Moore Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds.

