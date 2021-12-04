Clear
Geron scores 15 to carry Rice over Jarvis Christian 100-62

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaden Geron posted 15 points as Rice rolled past Jarvis Christian 100-62 on Saturday.

Max Fiedler had 12 points for the Owls (5-4). Mylyjael Poteat added 11 points. Jake Lieppert had 10 points.

Rice has scored 100 points twice this season, winning both games.

Jakari Jackson had 14 points for the Bulldogs. McShane Wyatt added 10 points. Jaiden Womack had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

