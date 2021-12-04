Clear
Jones powers UNC Asheville past NC Central 82-66

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help UNC Asheville cruise to an 82-66 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Jamon Battle had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-3), who won their fourth straight game at home. Trent Stephney added 11 points and seven rebounds, while LJ Thorpe scored 10.

Randy Miller Jr. had 18 points for the Eagles (3-6). Eric Boone added 13 points and six rebounds. Kris Monroe had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

