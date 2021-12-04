Forbes scores 25 to lead Tulane past Alcorn St. 85-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 25 points as Tulane romped past Alcorn State 85-64 on Saturday.

Kevin Cross had 16 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for Tulane (3-5). Jadan Coleman added 13 points. Sion James had six rebounds and six assists.

Oddyst Walker had 11 points for the Braves (1-6). Keondre Montgomery added 11 points. Dontrell McQuarters had 10 points.

___

___

