Clear
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pope scores 24 to lift UC San Diego over E. Michigan 83-74

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope had a career-high 24 points as UC San Diego got past Eastern Michigan 83-74 on Thursday night.

Pope made 9 of 12 shots.

Francis Nwaokorie had 17 points and seven rebounds for UC San Diego (5-2). Jake Killingsworth added 16 points and seven rebounds. Jake Kosakowski had 16 points.

Monty Scott, Bryce McBride and Colin Golson Jr. each had 16 points for the Eagles (2-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 