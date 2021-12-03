Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

N. Colorado edges Montana St. 77-75 in OT in Big Sky opener

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Kur Jongkuch scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Montana State 77-75 in overtime Thursday night.

Dalton Knecht started overtime with a dunk and followed up with a 3-pointer and Northern Colorado (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) never trailed again.

Jongkuch’s put back off a miss with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 64 to force the extra session.

Matt Johnson II added 14 points for the Bears.

Xavier Bishop scored 17 for Montana State (4-4, 0-1) and Jubrile Belo scored 13.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 