Faw scores 16 to carry NJIT past Saint Elizabeth 76-43

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Faw scored 16 points and NJIT routed Division III-member Saint Elizabeth 76-43 on Thursday night.

Dylan O’Hearn had 16 points for NJIT (4-3). Miles Coleman added 14 points. Da’mir Faison had seven rebounds.

Jarek Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Tyrese Conover added 11 points. Darnill Brown had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

