Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Molson carries James Madison over Eastern Mennonite 96-54

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson had 25 points and 11 rebounds as James Madison rolled past Eastern Mennonite 96-54 on Thursday night.

Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (7-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Alonzo Sule added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Hodge had six assists.

Landon Swingler had nine points for the Royals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 