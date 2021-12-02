Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robinson leads Fresno State past San Diego 63-43

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson registered 15 points, five assists and three blocks as Fresno State easily beat San Diego 63-43 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Campbell had 12 points for Fresno State (6-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Anthony Holland added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Vladimir Pinchuk had 11 points for the Toreros (4-5). Joey Calcaterra added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 