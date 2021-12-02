Almonacy carries Appalachian State past Boyce 90-29

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Almonacy posted 11 points as Appalachian State routed Boyce 90-29 on Wednesday night.

CJ Huntley had 10 points for Appalachian State (5-4). Christopher Mantis added 10 points and five assists. Bryant Greene had eight rebounds. Michael Eads Jr. had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 9 points.

Justin Forrest, whose 9 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Mountaineers, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Trey Mollet had five points for the Bulldogs, who compete in the NCCAA and were 10-of-60 shooting.

