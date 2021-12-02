Buffen double-double leads UAB past East Tennessee St 70-56

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen had 20 points and 16 rebounds as UAB topped East Tennessee State 70-56 on Wednesday night.

Quan Jackson had 13 points for the Blazers (6-2), who won their fifth straight at home. Jordan Walker added 12 points and six assists.

Ledarrius Brewer had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-3), who saw a five-game win streak end.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com