Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Swain, Gabbidon carry Yale to 82-72 victory over Lehigh

By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain tossed in 23 points and Jalen Gabbidon scored 22 to propel Yale to an 82-72 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday night.

Matthue Cotton had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-4). Gabbidon and Isaiah Kelly also had seven rebounds.

Evan Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (1-7). Marques Wilson added 15 points and six boards, while Reed Fenton scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 