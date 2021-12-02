Potter lifts Morehead St. past Georgia Southern 59-51

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Skyelar Potter scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Morehead State beat Georgia Southern 59-51 on Wednesday night.

Johni Broome also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds — and blocked six shots — for Morehead State. Ta’lon Cooper distributed 10 assists for Morehead State (5-3).

Elijah McCadden scored 17 points for Georgia Southern (4-3).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com