Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mutts’ late flurry lifts Virginia Tech over Maryland 62-58

By AP News
Virginia Tech forward David N'Guessan (1) and forward Keve Aluma (22) react after a basket against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Virginia Tech won 62-58. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Mutts’ late flurry lifts Virginia Tech over Maryland 62-58

Photo Icon View Photo

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Virginia Tech held off Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech (6-2), which led 31-29 at halftime on Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer in the final minute, fell behind 43-36 on a dunk off a rebound by Julian Reese with 11:58 left. Cattoor and Nahiem Alleyne sank 3s to bookend a 13-3 run that put the Hokies up 49-46 with 5:54 remaining — and they never trailed again in ending a six-game losing streak to the Terrapins (5-3).

Keve Aluma posted his second double-double of the season for the Hokies with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Mutts pitched in with 16 points, while Cattoor scored 12 on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Qudus Wahab scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half for Maryland before finishing with 18. Donta Scott added 11 points, while Hakim Hart scored 10.

Virginia Tech shot just 38% overall but make 9 of 20 from distance (45%). Maryland shot 42% overall but hit just 1 of 13 3-point tries.

The two schools hadn’t met since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten following the 2013-14 season. The Terrapins lead the all-time series 32-11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 