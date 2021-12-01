Clear
Harrell leads Texas State past Rice 80-69

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Mason Harrell had 24 points as Texas State topped Rice 80-69 on Tuesday night. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Shelby Adams had 13 points for Texas State (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Nighael Ceaser added 11 points.

Carl Pierre had 16 points for the Owls (4-4). Quincy Olivari added 14 points. Travis Evee had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

