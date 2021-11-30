Clear
Brown, Burns lead Murray State over Campbellsville 98-61

By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 20 points and DJ Burns scored 19 as Murray State routed Campbellsville 98-61 on Monday night.

Justice Hill added 15 points and eight assists for the Racers (6-1), while Trae Hannibal scored 10.

Jace Wallace had 15 points for the Tigers. Darius Harding added 11 points and six rebounds. Keaston Brown scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

