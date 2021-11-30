Dickson lead balanced Cornell over Canisius 89-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kobe Dickson had 17 points to lead five Cornell players in double figures as the Big Red got past Canisius 89-75 on Monday night. Jordan Jones added 14 points for the Big Red. Sarju Patel chipped in 13, Greg Dolan scored 12 and Sean Hansen had 10. Dolan also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Malek Green had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Griffins (2-5). Scott Hitchon added 16 points. Jordan Henderson had 10 points.

Armon Harried, who was second on the Golden Griffins in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, scored only 3 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com