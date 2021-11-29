Clear
Wright lifts CS Northridge past San Diego 56-52

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atin Wright had 16 points as Cal State Northridge narrowly defeated San Diego 56-52 on Sunday.

Darius Brown II had 12 points for Cal State Northridge (3-3). Onyi Eyisi added eight rebounds.

Marcellus Earlington had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (4-4). Terrell Brown added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jase Townsend, the Toreros’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8). Joey Calcaterra, who was second on the Toreros in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

