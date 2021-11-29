Clear
Wright carries Princeton past Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright had a career-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as Princeton beat Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79 on Sunday.

Tosan Evbuomwan had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Princeton (5-2). Ryan Langborg added 18 points and six rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.

Brandon Rush had 27 points for the Knights (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Devon Dunn added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

