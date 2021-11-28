Landdeck rallies Eastern Washington past Washington St 76-71

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mason Landdeck came off the bench to score 18 of his 24 points in the second half, making four free throws in the final 16 seconds, as Eastern Washington rallied to beat Washington State for the first time, 76-71 on Saturday.

The Eagles (3-3), who had been 0-4 all-time against WSU, trailed 40-28 at halftime after shooting 42% overall but making only 2 of 10 from beyond the arc. The second half was a different story as EWU shot 50% from inside and outside the arc.

Steele Venters sank a 3-pointer coming out of intermission and Rylan Bergersen hit from distance to cap a 10-0 run and get Eastern within 40-38. Landdeck buried a 3 to put the Eagles on top 48-47 with 12:27 remaining. The Cougars (5-1) knotted the score at 65 on a 3-pointer by Michael Flowers with 2:49 left to play, but Bergersen answered with a three-point play and EWU stayed in front from there.

Ethan Price had 12 points for the Eagles, while Bergersen and Angelo Allegri scored 10 each.

Tyrell Roberts scored 23 points to pace the Cougars. Flowers added 21 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25