Martinez lifts New Hampshire past Holy Cross 70-55

By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points and New Hampshire beat Holy Cross 70-55 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson scored 14 points with eight rebounds for New Hampshire (3-2), Marco Foster added 11 and Nick Guadarrama 10.

DaJion Humphrey scored 13 points for the Crusaders (2-5), Kyrell Luc scored 11 with six rebounds and R.J. Johnson scored 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

