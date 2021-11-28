Clear
Ledlum lifts Harvard past Northeastern 77-57

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Harvard to a 77-57 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Noah Kirkwood had 16 points for Harvard (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kale Catchings added 11 points.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points for the Huskies (3-4). Glen McClintock added 12 points. Jason Strong had 11 points. Chris Doherty had 6 points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

