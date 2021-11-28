Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Carius lifts W. Illinois past Miami (Ohio) 79-67

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Will Carius had 22 points as Western Illinois topped Miami (Ohio) 79-67 on Saturday.

Trenton Massner had 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois (5-2). Luka Barisic added 13 points. Colton Sandage had 13 points and six rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant had 22 points for the RedHawks (5-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Dalonte Brown added 12 points. Mekhi Lairy had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 