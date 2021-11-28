Clear
Leons scores 21 to lift Bradley past Maine 71-39

By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 21 points as Bradley easily defeated Maine 71-39 on Saturday.

Leons made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks.

Ja’Shon Henry had 15 points for Bradley (2-5). Rienk Mast added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mikey Howell had seven assists.

Peter Filipovity had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

