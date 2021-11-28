South Dakota State forces 6 INTs, routs UC Davis 56-24

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis and Pierre Strong combined for over 400 yards rushing, Dalys Beanum had three interceptions and South Dakota State routed UC Davis 56-24 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.

The Jackrabbits (9-3), who finished with a program-playoff record six interceptions, will face fourth-seeded Sacramento State in the second round.

Davis had 15 carries for 217 yards with an 18-yard touchdown run. Strong added 185 yards on the ground with TD runs of 2 and 13 yards. Strong also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Oladokun.

Oladokun was 8-of-17 passing for 89 yards with two touchdown passes.

Linebacker Adam Bock intercepted a deflected pass and ran 39 yards into the end zone in the third quarter for the Jackrabbits. Beanum’s 59-yard pick-6 stretched the lead to 56-17 midway through the fourth.

Ulonzo Gilliam’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter pulled UC Davis (8-4) to 28-17. Hunter Rodrigues had a 14-yard touchdown run late in the fourth, but he finished with four interceptions.

South Dakota State has won the last five games against the Aggies and is 6-2 overall in the series.

