Holt, House carry High Point past Chowan 90-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt and Jaden House scored 17 points apiece as High Point rolled past Chowan 90-60 on Saturday.

Holt shot 8 for 10 from the floor. John-Michael Wright added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Panthers (3-3). Zach Austin scored 11.

Jay Estime had 10 points to lead the Hawks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com