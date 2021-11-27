Cochran, Bumbalough carry Ball St. past Indiana St. 97-75

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tyler Cochran had 15 points to lead five Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals romped past Indiana State 97-75 on Saturday.

Luke Bumbalough added 14 points for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas chipped in 13, Payton Sparks scored 12 and Demarius Jacobs had 11. Thomas also had 10 rebounds.

Micah Thomas had 19 points for the Sycamores (3-4). Xavier Bledson added 15 points and seven assists. Cameron Henry had seven rebounds.

Cooper Neese scored only 5 points despite coming into the matchup as the Sycamores’ leading scorer at 17 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from behind the arc.

