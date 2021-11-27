Clear
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Carter Jr. lifts Navy over Mount St. Mary’s 67-40

By AP News

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 18 points as Navy easily beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-40 on Saturday.

Greg Summers had 11 points and eight rebounds for Navy (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Sean Yoder added 10 points.

Malik Jefferson had nine points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-5). Nana Opoku added three blocks.

Jalen Benjamin, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to 6 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert