Tominaga, McGowens lead Nebraska past South Dakota 83-70

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga and Bryce McGowens combined to score 45 points and Nebraska earned its fourth-straight win by knocking off South Dakota 83-70 on Saturday.

Tominaga, a junior college transfer from Nagoya, Japan scored a season-high 23 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts, to lead the Cornhuskers. McGowens, a freshman, scored 22, reaching double-digit scoring for the third straight game.

McGowens scored seven points in the first 4:10 of the game, knocking down a 3 and converting 4 of 5 free throws as Nebraska took an 11-3 lead. Tominaga came off the bench and knocked down three 3-pointers during a two-minute span and spark a 14-3 run that put Nebraska up 34-29 and the Cornhuskers (5-2) held a 43-35 advantage at intermission.

McGowens finished shooting 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, converted 8 of 10 from the line, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out four assists. The five-star point guard scored 25 points in his Nebraska debut and tallied 18, 18 and 22 in his last three games.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt paced the Coyotes (4-2) with 19 points, converting 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. Mason Archambault added 12 points.

