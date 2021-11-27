Gaston scores 19 to lead No. 14 Texas women past Northridge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead No. 14 Texas to an 83-42 win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Audrey Warren added 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor 12 as the Longhorns (4-1) rebounded from losing to Tennessee in overtime last weekend.

Texas held the Matadors to 33% shooting, had a 46-27 rebounding advantage and forced 28 turnovers.

The Matadors (3-2) scored the first seven points of the game and kept pace with the Longhorns through one quarter, trailing 20-16.

Texas scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to break it open. It was 40-27 at the half.

The Longhorns scored the final 16 points of the third quarter and only allowed Northridge to score 15 points in the second half.

Jordyn Jackson and Rachel Harvey both had 11 for Northridge.

