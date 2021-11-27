Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hamilton carries Western Kentucky past UT Martin 81-66

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jairus Hamilton had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Kentucky got past UT Martin 81-66 on Saturday.

Camron Justice had 17 points and Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight added 16 apiece for Western Kentucky.

Darius Simmons had 21 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). David Didenko added 15 points. KJ Simon had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert