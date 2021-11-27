Mostly Clear
Harrison sparks Presbyterian past Central Arkansas 75-66

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rayshon Harrison tossed in 28 points as Presbyterian turned back Central Arkansas 75-66 in the UNO Classic on Friday.

Brandon Younger added 14 points for the Blue Hose (5-2), while Trevon Reddish scored 13.

Camren Hunter had 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Bears (1-6). Collin Cooper added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

