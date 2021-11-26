Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kiss scores 16 to lead Bryant over Brown 65-59

By AP News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss registered 16 points and six assists as Bryant defeated Brown 65-59 on Friday.

Adham Eleeda had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (3-3). Hall Elisias added 13 points and four blocks. Chris Childs had 13 points.

Dan Friday had 17 points for the Bears (4-4). Jaylan Gainey added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tamenang Choh had nine points and 21 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 