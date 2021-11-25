Allen carries New Mexico St. past New Mexico Highlands 94-67

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 21 points as New Mexico State easily beat Division II-level New Mexico Highlands 94-67 on Wednesday night.

Johnny McCants had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1). Jabari Rice added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mario McKinney Jr. had six assists.

Marcus Brown had 14 points for the Cowboys. Ja’Vary Christmas added 13 points. Andre Adams had 12 points.

___

___

