Williams carries Cornell past St. Francis (PA) 93-80

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams had 21 points as Cornell beat St. Francis (PA) 93-80 on Wednesday.

Keller Boothby had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell (5-1). Sarju Patel and Jordan Jones each scored 11.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Red Flash (1-3) which dropped their second straight. Josh Cohen added 18 points and seven rebounds and Marlon Hargis scored 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com