Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Colvin scores 28 to lift Cal Poly past Idaho 67-63

By AP News

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Colvin recorded a double-double with a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds and Cal Poly edged Idaho 67-63.

Brantly Stevenson had 10 points and eight rebounds for Cal Poly (2-4), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Kobe Sanders added seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 18 points for the Vandals (1-5), now owners of a four-game skid. Trevante Anderson added 11 points and Philip Pepple Jr. blocked four shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 