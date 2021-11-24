Clear
Simmons carries UT-Martin past Carver Bible 103-43

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Darius Simmons had 18 points as UT-Martin romped past Carver Bible 103-43 on Wednesday.

KJ Simon and KK Curry added 16 points each for UT Martin (3-3). Simon also had eight rebounds, while Curry posted three blocks. Bernie Andre had 13 points.

Antwon Ferrell had 13 points for the Cougars. Sims Glenn added seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

