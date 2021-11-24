Clear
Hannibal leads Murray St. past James Madison 74-62

By AP News

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Trae Hannibal had 15 points to lift Murray State to a 74-62 win over James Madison on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Tevin Brown had 13 points and six rebounds for Murray State (5-1). KJ Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justice Hill had 11 points and six assists.

Takal Molson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (5-2). Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule added 10 points apiece.

